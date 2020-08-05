COVID-19 Update: 18 new cases in one day

As of noon Wednesday, August 5 the state of Virginia has confirmed 95,049 cases of the COVID-19 virus as well as 2,274 deaths. The number of cases has jumped by nearly 8,000 in a week. Virginia has also had 8,126 hospitalizations due to the virus.
Mecklenburg County currently stands at 329 confirmed cases: an increase of 18 cases since noon on Tuesday. There have also been 36 hospitalizations and 32 deaths in the county linked to COVID-19.
Halifax County has confirmed 145 cases, 5 hospitalizations and 1 death. Brunswick County currently has 215 confirmed cases, 24 hospitalizations and 2 deaths. As a whole, the Southside Health District has reported 689 cases, 65 hospitalizations, and 35 deaths due to the virus.
The Virginia Department of Health confirms that there have been 7 outbreaks of the virus located in the Southside Health District. Three outbreaks were located at long-term care facilities, two at correctional facilities, and one each at a congregate setting and a healthcare setting. 278 of the confirmed cases in the Southside Health district have been confirmed in relation to outbreaks; similarly, there have been 82 cases found in healthcare workers in the district.
The 7-day moving average for cases in Virginia—the average number of cases confirmed over a seven-day moving period—has almost reached the peak it was at in May. Due to the two week incubation period, more cases are still coming in, meaning that there is the potential we have already surpassed that peak. There has been a noticeable increase in positive cases as shown in the chart since Virginia opened up for Phase 2 of the reopening plan on June 5.
Virginia is currently in Phase 3 of re-opening. Phase 3 encourages individuals to continue with ‘safer at home’ practices whenever possible, including teleworking. Businesses will still need to adhere to social distancing practices for customers, and Governor Northam has encouraged that everyone stick with wearing facial coverings while in public.
Social gathering maximums have increased from 50 people to 250 people, and non-essential businesses such as restaurants no longer have a cap limit. Outdoor venues are able to open at 50% capacity with a cap of 1,000 people, and gyms have been allowed to open at 75% capacity. In preparation for warmer temperatures, swimming pools will be allowed to offer 75% capacity as well while adhering to physical distancing guidelines.
Schools are still in the process of developing ideas for opening.
