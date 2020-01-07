Virginia State Police Trooper B.A. Rhodes is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2020 on Route 58, approximately 1.5 miles west of Route 4. A 2010 GMC Terrain was traveling west in the eastbound lane of Route 58, when it struck head-on an eastbound 2001 Ford F-250. The impact of the crash caused the GMC to catch fire. The driver of the GMC, Tonika D. Wilkins, 41, of Baskerville, Va., died at the scene. Due to the fire, it is unknown if Wilkins was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Ford, Tyrone R. Tucker, 60, of Baskerville, Va, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Tucker was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.
