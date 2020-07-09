County administering Small Business Relief Funds for eligible businesses

MECKLENBURG— Many businesses in the area were forced to cut operating hours or close completely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the state enters into Phase Three, many of those businesses are beginning to reopen with restrictions. In an effort to ease the reopening process, Mecklenburg County and the Southside Planning District Commission are offering the Small Business Recovery Assistance Fund.
The program aims to “help businesses throughout the County meet their long-term business goals by adjusting to COVID-19 demands. Establishing safe and clean re-opening procedures, in accordance with the Governor’s guidance, is necessary for the safety of customers and employees. It will allow businesses to regain and sustain operations, ideally helping them retain existing staff, fill vacant positions, create new jobs, and become more efficient and resilient”.
Eligibility requires businesses to be locally or regionally owned, maintain 20 employees or less, provide a local or regional service, have not received assistance through the CARES Act, and be directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds will be disbursed to businesses for up to $5,000 for retooling and technology activities and up to $10,000 for rent, mortgage, and utilities. “The duration of rent/mortgage assistance will be determined based on the severity of the COVID-19 impact on the business. Rent/Mortgage will be disbursed on a reimbursement basis once the business submits documentation of expenditures via mortgage statements, lease agreements and proof of payment dated no earlier than March 12, 2020 (Date of State of Emergency). All businesses will be eligible for rent/mortgage assistance from March 12, 2020 to the time of application.”
With a limited amount of $500,000 in Federal CARES Act funds, some activities could lead to ineligibility including: job retention, payroll tax relief, costs of daily business operations, regular maintenance of the facility or equipment, refinancing of existing debts, activities not impacted directly by COVID-19. All funds will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.
If any of the requested funds are intended for creating jobs, the applicant will be required to provide documentation of the “job descriptions, pay, and skills required, including low-to-moderate income positions”.
Businesses interested in participating should visit www.mecklenburgva.com to review the fact sheet and fill out the interest form. For additional information, contact Sangi Cooper, Southside Planning District Commission, 200 S. Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill, VA 23970, by phone: (434) 447-7101 ext. 203, or by email: scooper@southsidepdc.org.
