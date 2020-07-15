WASHINGTON D.C. - Congressman Denver Riggleman announced the winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for Virginia’s 5th District today. Park View High School junior, Isabella Raneri, placed first for her acrylic piece, “ASAP Rocky With City Skyline”.
"Isabella’s artwork is an incredible painted portrait. The intricate details and her blending of colors are remarkable,” said Congressman Riggleman. “I would like to thank all the students who entered the competition this year. The Art Advisory Board and I were extremely impressed by the level of artistic talent."
The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide high school visual arts competition that recognizes artistic talent from every Congressional district in the country. Virginia’s 5th District contest was judged by an Art Advisory Board, which is comprised of artists, professional photographers, art gallery owners, and other art enthusiasts who live in the District. Ms. Raneri’s winning artwork, along with other winners nationwide, will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.
Ms. Raneri said, “When I heard the news that my piece was selected, I was shocked, but this shock quickly turned into excitement and deep gratitude. I am so thankful for this opportunity to showcase my work, which was inspired by an artist who came from nothing and my friends. A$AP Rocky, who grew up in Harlem, made a name for himself in the hip-hop community and even collaborated with luxury designers. He experienced loss from a young age but continued to prosper and is now one of the most well-known names in the rap genre. My best friends also inspired me to pick this subject matter, as they are fans of his work and taught me what true friendship looked like. I thank them for supplying me with a constant support system, and I also thank the Art Advisory Board and Congressman Riggleman for choosing this piece which has such a deep meaning to me. I would also like to thank my art teacher, Ada Bowers, who has done everything to encourage me and foster my growth as an artist, and Robby Klein, who allowed me to use his photograph as a reference. Lastly, I want to recognize my parents who have been supporting my art since day one."
Tandem Friend School’s freshman, Theo Adams, placed second with his acrylic painting, “Carmelita Pepper.” Third place went to Phoebe Rebhorn, freshman at Monticello High School, with her charcoal drawing, “il mondo della peste.” Isabella Raneri, junior at Park View High School, also received Honorable Mention for her chalk pastel, “Pumpkin Still Life."
