Rotary welcomes District Governor

The South Hill Rotary Club welcomes the 2020-2021 District 7600 District Governor Judy Cocherell as guest speaker last week. She updates the club on how other clubs have kept moving forward during COVID19 by having Zoom meetings, virtual seminars and more. They have also continued their work in the communities they represent by continuing to do the projects that that offer them a chance to help others in need. Rotary’s Vision is “Together we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change-across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.” She spoke about having a strategic plan in place, recruiting new members, and building awareness of Impact and Brand with the People of Action Campaign and “Together We can transform.
