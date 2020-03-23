Virginia State Police Trooper M.S. Ezell is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred on March 14, 2020 at 9:28 a.m. on Route 1, approximately 600 feet north of Rough Road.
A 2010 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on Route 1 when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on a southbound 2017 Ford F-250. The impact of the crash caused the Traverse to spin around, run off the right side of the road and come to rest against an embankment.
The driver of the Traverse, Larry Taylor Jr., 36, of Boydton, Va. was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. His male passenger, Stacy L. Burton, 39, of South Hill, Va., was transported to Duke University Hospital in North Carolina. He succumbed to his injuries the following day. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Ford, a 48-year-old South Carolina man, and his adult female passenger were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They were both wearing seatbelts.
Taylor was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.
