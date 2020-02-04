On Monday, February 3, Deputies were dispatched to 116 Longwood Drive Bracey, Va. for a call of a Dead On Arrival. Upon the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy’s arrival they were met by members of Southside Rescue and Lake Gaston first responders and advised deputies that they had attempted CPR. Upon deputies entering the residence they observed a deceased female with trauma to the body. At this time deputies secured the scene and advised the homeowner that they would need to step outside as the residence was now a crime scene. The homeowner identified as Russell Lawrimore, a 78 yr. old male of the same address became irate and assaulted multiple deputies. Lawrimore was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer and transported to Meherrin River Regional Jail where two warrants of assault on police officer were obtained and served and Lawrimore was remanded to jail. The Criminal Investigative Division of Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrived and conducted a crime scene investigation and the deceased was transported to Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for autopsy Investigation continues.
