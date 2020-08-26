WASHINGTON, D.C. – Brunswick County’s own, Tylik McMillan, has added a new title to his role with the National Action Network. Along with continuing his work as a policy advisor, he has been promoted to Director of Youth and College, effective July 27, 2020.
Founded in 1991, the National Action Network works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or gender.
“I have been involved as a youth advocate with the National Action Network since I was 13. The policy office for the National Action Network is located in Washington and I have been working there for the past year after graduating from North Carolina A&T State University,” said McMillan. “I have had the opportunity to meet and work with many national leaders, corporate executives and others in my policy position. It’s been incredible working with Reverend Sharpton and everyone affiliated with the organization.”
With his new position, McMillan will oversee a whole department that works with college and youth chapters across the country.
“I will still be involved with my policy work, but will also now be involved with getting college students and youth to become more engaged with what is going on in the country and in their own communities and provide support to them locally.” said McMillan. “I am honored to have been chosen for this position and look forward to making a difference as we move forward.”
Through the National Action Network, McMillan has also been involved in planning the 57th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s March on Washington, which will be held on August 28, 2020. The event is being co-chaired by Reverend Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III.
“The event will be held on the mall in front of the Lincoln Memorial, the same location where Dr. King spoke during the march on Washington in 1964,” said McMillan. “It’s really been a privilege being involved with planning such an important event.”
McMillan says that over 60,000 participants have registered to attend and that safety with the COVID-19 situation is of utmost importance. Many have been encouraged to join the activities virtually, particularly those in states that are having large increases in COVID-19 cases.
“We are working with DC Mayor Muriel Bower’s office to make sure safety is at the forefront of the march,” said McMillan. “Doctors are advising us on safety measures. We will be taking temperatures of everyone entering the mall area, sanitation stands will be available and everyone attending will be required to wear mask.”
Activities will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, August 28 and television coverage will be on C-Span, MSNBC and several other news outlets beginning at 11 a.m.
On the topic of the upcoming Presidential election, McMillan says that he supports 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden’s choice of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. McMillan has had the opportunity to meet Biden and has provided several policy recommendations to the Biden campaign.
“I believe this is a moment of ‘herstory’ as it is being called,” said McMillan. “This is the culmination of the hard work black women have done over many, many years. Women such as Sojourner Truth, Ida B. Wells, Barbara Jordan and Shirley Chisholm have paved the way for this moment in history. To witness this is amazing.”
He says this year’s presidential election is not only historic but important in terms of the future of the country. He encourages everyone to exercise their right to vote.
McMillan also says the death of Congressman John Lewis last month was a great loss. Lewis, who died on July 17, 2020 at the age of 80, represented Georgia’s 5th congressional district.
Lewis was a civil rights leader, a founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and helped organize the 1963 March on Washington, where he was a speaker along with Dr. Martin Luther King and others.
He was also a prominent member of the Selma to Montgomery marches. During a march on March 7, 1965, which would become known as “Bloody Sunday”, Alabama State Troopers attacked the marchers at the end of the Edmund Pettus Bridge with tear gas and clubs. Lewis was hit in the head and suffered from a skull fracture and cuts.
Lewis served in the U. S. House of Representatives from 1987 until his death and was called the “conscience of congress” by his colleagues. In December 2019 he announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer.
“Representative Lewis carried the mantle fighting for everyone’s right to vote and knew that voting is the most powerful tool we have,” said McMillan. “I believe we have to live as Representative Lewis did. When you see something wrong, we have a moral obligation to do or say something about it.”
McMillan hopes to follow in the path of Lewis who rose from a Demonstrator to a Legislator.
“Representative Lewis started his journey championing civil rights causes, which he continued to do until his death,” said McMillan. “But he also realized that a lot of those changes come from those we elect to office and I hope that will be part of my journey. I would like to hold public office at some point in the future and play a part like Representative Lewis did.”
“It is also so surreal that in 1963, Representative Lewis, who was just 22 years old, helped plan for and spoke at the March on Washington and I am 23 years old and helping to plan this year’s march 57 years later,” said McMillan.
McMillan continues to encourage people to take an active role in what is happening in their own communities and to speak up when there is a need.
“Every citizen must continue working for positive change and exercise their right to vote to save the soul of our democracy,” said McMillan.
For more information visit https://nationalactionnetwork.net/
