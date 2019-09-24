The Lake Gaston Volunteer Fire Department fought a brush fire today on Highway 903 in Bracey. Located about 5 miles from I-85. According to firefighters on the scene, the likely cause was a lit cigarette. Firefighters managed to get all the fires put out across the field before they reached the tree line. Lake Gaston Volunteer Fire Department representatives stated on scene, "Please be aware, with conditions as dry as they are, tossing a cigarette out the car window can cause this. Until we get some rain, fields like this are a tinder box."
A bystander at the scene and resident of the area, expressed their gratitude for all the hard work LGVFD does. There is no likelihood the fire will re-ignite and there are no other reports at this time.
