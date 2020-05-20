Small Business Spotlight: Harper Jewelry

Editor's Note: The printed edition of The South Hill Enterprise reported the name of this business as Harper's Jewelry. The correct name is Harper Jewelry.
Harper Jewelry Company Inc. was began in 1946 upstairs in the old Garland Drug building. It was opened primarily as a watch repair business by C. Hill Harper. He soon expanded to a retail store front that is no longer standing. In 1958, he built the current location, giving us the privilege of serving the community we love for nearly 75 years.
As we are all aware, this generation has not experienced anything like the Covid-19 virus. Therefore, each day seems to require rethinking each situation and coming up with new strategies to do business and life, including one on one customer assistance, curb-side service, and social media contact. In our attempt to meet guidelines as set forth by the Center for Disease Control, there has been regular disinfecting, hand sanitizer is available to customers, there are markings on the floor of the store for social distancing maintenance, and masks have become the daily routine for protection of staff and our customers.
We are proud to be a part of a community that cares deeply for the safety of each other. It is evident each day by the kindness and patience exhibited by customers and friends as we have transitioned back into our work place, operating under 2 Timothy 1:7, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear…”
Thank you for allowing us to continue to offer fine jewelry, outstanding repair service, beautiful diamonds, and a staff that has you at the heart of what we do. We are committed to servicing your needs Tuesday thru Friday from 9:00-5:30 and Saturday from 9:00-2:00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.