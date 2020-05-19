2020 Town Election Results

South Hill, Va.
Town Mayor- Dean Marion
Town Council Ward 3- H. Shep Moss
Joseph Taylor Jr.
Gavin Honeycutt
Town Council Ward 1- Delores Luster
LaCrosse, Va.
Town Mayor- William H. “Billy” Gill
Town Council- Michael T. Clark
Joseph L. “Joe” Young
David O. Williams
Joseph E. Curtis
Chase City, Va.
Town Mayor-Alden D. Fahringer
Town Council- E. Michelle Wilson
Marshall E. “Tommy” Whitaker
Pauline Blackwell Keeton
Clarksville, Va.
Town Mayor- Kevin S. Allgood
Town Council- Edward M. “Mike” Sizemore
Tammy Brankley Mulchi
Boydton, Va.
Town Mayor- John M. Kirkland
Town Council- William R. “Bill” Thompson
David Miller Crowder
T.G. “Tinker” Gill
