Northam details Phase One in Friday press conference

In a Friday afternoon press conference, Governor Ralph Northam provided a detailed look into Phase One of the “Forward Virginia” plan. Executive Order 61 is set to take affect Friday, May 15.
Phase One is the first step in easing public restrictions since Northam passed the Executive Order 53, closing non essential businesses. Earlier in the week Northam said “It is working — our health data shows us that. Our hospitals have not been overwhelmed, and it bought us time to build up our toolbox.”
The plan will look very similar to how Virginia is currently operating, with a few differences. Northam says that the stay-at-home order will be shifted into a “safer-at-home” model. He then said that he hopes that people who are able to telework to continue to do so. The current restrictions will remain on gatherings of more than 10 people.
In Phase One:
•Nonessential retail businesses can open, but they will be limited to 50% capacity.
•Restaurants and bars that already had existing outdoor seating areas will be allowed to open those spaces up to 50% capacity.
•Entertainment and amusement venues will remain closed.
•Gyms with outdoor spaces can open those areas up to 50% capacity.
•Beaches are still limited to fishing and exercise use only.
•Places of worship can operate drive-in services or allow congregations up to 50% of building capacity.
•Salons, barbershops, etc. can operate by appointment only. Strict social distancing measures will be in place, and all clients and employees must wear masks.
•Overnight stays in state parks will reopen in phases.
•Private campgrounds can reopen.
•Overnight summer camps remain closed.
Many of the restrictions put in place by Executive Order Fifty-Three will remain in place in Phase One. Entertainment and public amusement venues will remain closed and beaches will continue to be open only for exercise and fishing. Childcare centers remain open for children of working families.
Northam said he expected Phase One to last around two weeks, but that his administration would use data provided by the Virginia Department of Health to determine if it was safe to move forward. He also stated the he would “absolutely” return to stricter conditions should he see the need.
It is important to note that the plan also allows for each locality to “consider delaying implementation of Phase One guidelines based on local conditions.” As of Friday, the Virginia Department of Health was reporting 111 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County.
