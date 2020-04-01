First COVID-19 case confirmed in Brunswick County

The Southside Health District announced today a case of COVID-19 in a Brunswick County resident in his 20s. He is isolating at home. To protect patient privacy, no further information will be provided about this case, and VDH does not provide specific information on an investigation.
““We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 throughout the Commonwealth, and it’s now in our area. This reminds us how very critical it is that people follow public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Southside Health District Director Dr. Scott Spillmann. “Staying home and social distancing are the most effective strategies in limiting the spread of COVID-19, and lessening the impact of this pandemic.”
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Stay home as much as possible -- especially when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
- Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public.
For more information visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.