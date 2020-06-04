Shannon Lambert Named Executive Director of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce

South Hill, VA, June 4, 2020 – The South Hill Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announces Shannon Lambert will lead the Chamber of Commerce as Executive Director.
Lambert has over 20 years of member cultivation and recruitment, budget management, creative fundraising, event planning, and specialty program creation experience, along with her lifelong ties to the South Hill community. Lambert is no stranger to the South Hill Chamber as she has represented different organizations as a member for years as well as her appointment to the Board of Directors in 2019.
“I am passionate about our community, and I am so excited with the opportunity to continue to work to promote and support our local business members.”, Lambert shares. “I was raised in South Hill, and I am so proud of the growth our South Hill Chamber of Commerce has shown, while still honoring the valuable contributions of all the businesses that paved the way. Frank Malone has done a tremendous job leading our Chamber and has been and will always be an important part of our Chamber of Commerce. I am honored to follow in the footsteps of ‘Mr. South Hill’. With the ongoing and valued support of our membership and the community, our Chamber will continue to grow and continue to shine!”
"We could not be more excited to have Shannon as the new leader of this community membership organization," said Brentley Morris, President of the Chamber Board and Business Development Manager for the Town of South Hill. "The Chamber of Commerce is undergoing a major transformation and working with our business members and continuing to bring viable businesses to our area is critical to the success of our area and the success of the Chamber."
As a board member Lambert has demonstrated her expertise through her leadership and participation in multiple committees such as Hometown Christmas, Spooktober Fest and the Chamber Annual Banquet. In addition Lambert has played a vital role in the redesign and rollout of the new membership levels and added value to the Chamber members.
Lambert succeeds Frank Malone who served as Executive Director of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce since July 1, 2000. "When Frank announced his retirement in December 2019, the Board of Directors knew finding a replacement would be no easy task," said Morris. "Malone has spent over 20 years cultivating the membership of our Chamber and overseeing its events. He has been not only an advocate for South Hill but one of its strongest cheerleaders! After an extensive recruitment process, the Board and I saw Lambert as the hand-in-glove fit for the position. I am truly proud of our Chamber's accomplishments over the last 20 years and excited for the next 20!" Morris further stated.
Lambert will officially start her new role on June 22, 2020, and transition with Frank Malone's retirement scheduled for June 30, 2020. We look forward to celebrating with the community in the future. In the meantime feel free to call or mail a card to the Chamber office.
On his retirement Frank Malone said, “I have to thank my God, my family and this extended community. I enjoyed 30 years on the local radio and could not imagine a better job than that, until I took a chance and the Chamber took an even bigger chance on me. I am proud to be a local South Hill boy who never had to leave home to live the dream. It is important to know that I never did anything on my own. I had thousands of listeners, hundreds of Chamber members, and a many outstanding volunteers to help me in every event and a great staff that welcomed every person that entered our doors.” Malone added,” I have served under 20 great presidents, hundreds of board members and regular members that knew that the most important thing about community is the last five letters, UNITY. Be glad you are part of the greatest community and just wait and watch as South Hill Chamber of Commerce continues to shine for many years.”
South Hill Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership organization incorporated to advance the general welfare and prosperity of the South Hill area so that its citizens and all areas of its business community shall prosper. All necessary means of promotion shall be provided, and particular attention and emphasis shall be given to the economic, civic, commercial, cultural, industrial and educational interests of the area
