On February 21, Counsel for the Town of South Hill filed a Demurrer in response to the recent Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by Midlothian Attorney, Richard Hawkins. The Demurrer is an objection to Mr. Hawkins point based on irrelevance and invalidity. The Town argues that they properly responded to the Plaintiff’s FOIA requests, and that the lawsuit should be dismissed with prejudice.
The Demurrer states that the Plaintiff filed the petition based on a “hunch” that the Town was withholding documents responsive to his request but had “directed the Court to no fact to support” this claim. In the various responses to Attorney Hawkins’ request for complaints against Town Manager, Kim Callis, the Town acknowledged that 27 documents were withheld based on personnel information exempt according to FOIA Virginia code 2.2-3705.1(1). Of those 27 pages, twenty were comprised of a letter, email string, email, petition, and a memo. Three pages contained an email string that was withheld because “it contains only information subject to the attorney client privilege and a work product doctrine regarding pending litigation exempt from FOIA pursuant to Virginia Code section 2.2-3705.1(2) and (3).” The last four pages that were collected were “not responsive to the request” from Mr. Hawkins. The claim also states that the description of the documents withheld from the FOIA request satisfies the “reasonable particularity” requirement to identify the number of documents withheld, the subject matter of the records, and properly specifies the Code section that authorizes the documents exemption.
According to the Town’s response, the FOIA personnel exemption code applies to the attempt to obtain complaints about Callis claiming that these documents are considered part of a personnel file and are not public information. The Demurrer also states that resignation letters of former Town employees “are also protected from disclosure by the personnel exemption.”
The Town and their counsel feel that they have properly responded to all Freedom of Information Act requests from Mr. Richard Hawkins and any “dissatisfaction with the response or an unsubstantiated belief that something has been erroneously withheld are not valid grounds for a petition for writ of mandamus.” For those reasons the Town of South Hill, by counsel, requests the dismissal of the Petition.
