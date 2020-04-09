Lunenburg Avenue closed for repaving

On Thursday, April 9, South Lunenburg Avenue will be closed between West Atlantic Street and West Danville Street from approximately 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to paving work being done by the Town of South Hill. Please use an alternate route.
Apr 16
