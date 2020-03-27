South Hill, Virginia, March 27, 2020: The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Executive Committee will meet on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 10:00AM. The meeting will be held at the exterior of American National Bank, 628 Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541. The meeting is open to the public under the conditions currently imposed by the Governor’s Executive Order Fifty-Three, which bans gatherings of more than 10 people due to the novel coronavirus and to protect the health and safety of all Virginians.
The meeting is for the purpose of personnel matters and the Executive Committee may elect to go into Executive Session for this discussion. The Executive Committee’s agenda packet will be available for review on March 27 on its website and at the Executive Committee meeting.
The public can provide written comments to be read during the public comment period by emailing them to gosouthernva@gmail.com by 5PM on March 31. The pubic can participate by GoToMeeting using the link below or by dialing into the phone number provided below:
https://www.gotomeet.me/LizPovar/go-virginia-region-3-executive-committee-meeting
Dial-In: +1 (224) 501-3412 Access Code: 883-845-365
GO Virginia is the Commonwealth's business-led economic development initiative. The mission of GO Virginia is to encourage collaboration among business, education, and government in each region, on activities that will enhance private sector growth and opportunity, economic competitiveness, and alignment of workforce development programs with the needs of the employers in the regions. GO Virginia is managed within nine regions of Virginia. Southern Virginia GO Region 3 includes the Counties of Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania, Halifax, Mecklenburg, Brunswick, Nottoway, Prince Edward, Lunenburg, Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte, Amelia and the Cities of Martinsville and Danville.
