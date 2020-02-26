Southside CSB -Mecklenburg Behavioral Health and Child and Family Services – , has established Rapid Access hours where individuals can either call prior to coming in or walk in and be seen for an assessment and establishment of services.
Rapid Access is currently offered at the following days and locations:
Adults-Mecklenburg Behavioral Health 523 Madison Street, Boydton, VA,
Wednesdayand Friday, 8:30am - 5pm (Please arrive by 2pm to be seen that same day).
Children and Adolescents-Mecklenburg Child and Family Services 450 Washington Street, Boydton, VA,
Wednesday, 8:30am - 5pm (Please arrive by 2pm to be seen that same day).
Individuals are seen on a first come, first serve basis.
Our assessments take from 2-3 hours to complete. You must have the following information in order to obtain the assessment: Valid Driver’s license or photo ID, social security card and if you have one, insurance card. Individuals without insurance will need to connect with our finance department to determine the cost of their services.
Contact centralized scheduling 1-833-272-2778 prior to coming in, to ensure that you have all the information that you need and to let us know you will be coming.
You will receive recommendations for treatment, that might include: psychiatry services, substance use services, Medication Assisted Therapy, psychosocial rehabilitation, mental health skill building, and case management services.
Centralized Scheduling: 1-833-272-2778
Should you ever have a Mental Health Emergency please call: 1833-377-7272
This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
