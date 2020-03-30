Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Mecklenburg County

From Southside Health District Director Dr. Scott Spillmann:
VDH is reporting a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Southside Health District in a Mecklenburg County resident in her 40s. She is a direct contact of a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19. She is isolating at home. To protect patient confidentiality, no further information will be provided about this patient and VDH does not provide specific information on an investigation.
For any case of communicable illness, VDH does "contact tracing." We identify potential contacts, assess their risk of exposure and provide medical and public health measures for individuals and the community, as appropriate.
Remember that the most effective means of protecting yourself and those around you are hand and surface hygiene, including washing your hands, social distancing (6 feet or more), avoiding close contact with groups (10 or more), avoiding touching your face, staying home if you're sick and avoiding others who are sick.
