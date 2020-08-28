Tahlia Cypress of South Hill graduates from Campbell University School of Law

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA -- Tahlia Donye Cypress of South Hill is among the 136 graduates that Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law conferred Juris Doctor degrees upon in May. An Honors and Awards Convocation was held virtually on May 29 and can be seen at the following clickable link:https://youtu.be/2ygmm1Rrxxs
ABOUT CAMPBELL LAW
Since its founding in 1976, Campbell Law has developed lawyers who possess moral conviction, social compassion, and professional competence, and who view the law as a calling to serve others. Among its accolades, the school has been recognized by the American Bar Association (ABA) as having the nation’s top Professionalism Program and by the American Academy of Trial Lawyers for having the nation’s best Trial Advocacy Program. Campbell Law boasts more than 4,300 alumni, who make their home in nearly all 50 states and beyond. In 2019, Campbell Law celebrated 40 years of graduating legal leaders and 10 years of being located in a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of North Carolina’s Capital City.
