South Hill Lions making plans for new meeting place

Pictured: Steve Bailey, Tammy House, Otis Thomas, Randy Cash, Jim Hofler, David Slater and Dean Marion.  Not pictured: Lisa Clary and Allen Nash. 

 

 Lisa Clary photo

Board members of The South Hill Lions Club reconvened Monday night after three months of COVID 19 restrictions to discuss a plan of action for a new meeting place following the fire at Brian’s last month.  Club members presented several plans and will proceed with a new meeting place starting with the June 22 meeting. They also had to replace the Club Banner (and other items) and showed off the new one that will be used going forward into the future.