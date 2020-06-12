South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse announces June speaker

Pastor Alfredia Lee will be the speaker for the June Aglow meeting on June 27th at 10:00 a.m. She will air via the South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse Facebook page and conference call using 978-990-5000, access number 783647. Limited seats are available at New Life Ministries where she will air the meeting. Call Rachel Brown @ 434-447-5927 or the church for information about how you can join the live meeting!
Alfredia Lee is the wife of Pastor Edward Lee and mother of four/ grandmother of five. Her husband pastors New Life Ministries in South Hill where she co-pastors with him. She has served in ministry over 30 years in many capacities. She and her husband were both ordained in the House of Prayer,Clarksville,Va. They were sent out to begin this work in South Hill. She has served as a deacon, youth pastor, area pastor, children's coordinator, ladies ministry coordinator and wherever there is a need. Her desire is to be a servant in the house of the Lord. She has traveled with her husband to conferences in New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Kentucky, Oregon, and Massachusetts. She has ministered at ladies conferences,prayer breakfasts and on many Women's Day programs.
She now serves with South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse as Vice President of Finance along with its President Rachel Brown. Their desire is to be a beacon of God’s light in the area and surrounding communities.
Her greatest desire is to see people come into the knowledge of God's love for them bringing forth life-changes and upgrading in their lives.
Her hobbies are reading, doing puzzles and watching movies.
Pastor Alfredia's ministry topic for Saturday, June 27, 2020 @10am is Plan, Purpose and Pursue!
