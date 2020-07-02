Water line issues in South Hill; Town asks residents to limit water use

** Important Notice **
To All South Hill Citizens and Businesses:
We urgently need your help to conserve water until further notice. On the evening of July 1, the Roanoke River Service Authority experienced a leak on a major water line that affects the water supply to our town and region. Repairs are underway but we do not yet know when they will be completed. To help conserve our limited water reserves it is important that we all take a few simple steps until further notice. Please….
- Do not water lawns
- Do not wash vehicles
- Take shorter showers
- Delay doing laundry
It is OK to flush toilets.
We will update social media posts when the repairs are completed.
Thank you for your help and cooperation as the RRSA works to complete repairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.