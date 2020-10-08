Town moves forward with Trick or Treating

While trick or treating will be allowed in South Hill, participants are asked to take sensible precautions:

- Trick or treaters should wear protective gloves and protective masks under Halloween masks

- Wear protective masks and gloves when answering the door to trick or treaters

- If you do not wish to receive trick or treaters leave your porch light OFF

- Trick or treaters should only approach those homes with porch lights ON

- If you are uncomfortable with your children trick or treating simply do not allow them to do so

- These guidelines may change if the Governor’s office issues directives

Following are the Town ordinance provisions regarding Halloween: 

- Trick or treaters must be age 12 or under.

- Trick or treating ends at 9:00 p.m. local time.

- Masks, costumes, and disguises may be worn only:

o By children age 12 and under prior to 9:00 p.m.

o By persons engaged in a bona fide theatrical production or masquerade ball

o For medically necessary reasons (NOTE: Exceptions to this provision of the ordinance are clearly in order due to the pandemic).

A curfew is in effect for minors from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the following day except during an emergency or under the direct supervision of a parent, guardian or other adult having the care and custody of the minor.