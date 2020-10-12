VCU Health CMH Team Member of the Month

W. Scott Burnette, CEO, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital presented Hannah Conway, Occupational Therapy Assistant, the VCU Health CMH STAR Service Team Member of the Month Award for September. There to congratulate Hannah was Todd Howell, Vice President of Professional Services, Donna Jarrell, Director of Rehab Services and Mike Simmons, Respiratory Manager.
Hannah has been employed at VCU Health CMH for two years. The nomination form submitted on her behalf stated, “Hannah is such a caring team member. She willingly stayed late to help with patients without a hint of frustration, only smiles and warmth. She went above and beyond to make sure I was safe when seeing patients. She is a selfless team player and I can’t thank her enough.”
When asked what words of wisdom she would give other employees, Hannah stated, “If you can spend a little extra time with a patient to meet their needs it can really make their day." Hannah also added, “CMH is a great place to work, everyone works together so well as a team.”
In addition to the “star” award, Hannah received a STAR Service lapel pin, letter of commendation from Administration, a $40 gift certificate, and a parking place of her choice for the month.
