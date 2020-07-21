Mecklenburg County, Virginia; Steeped in Military History

Mecklenburg County has a heritage that is rich in patriotism and military history. Over the years our young men and women have demonstrated a selfless willingness to serve and fight to defend our way of life. In an effort to ensure that our heroes will never be forgotten we must continue to bring their memories to the forefront. The Medal of Honor is the United States of America's highest and most-prestigious personal military decoration that may be awarded to recognize U.S. military service members who have distinguished themselves by acts of valor. Mecklenburg County is the proud home of two Medal of Honor recipients, Henry Johnson and Earle D. Gregory, which, in itself, is exceptional for a rural county with such a small population.
Henry Johnson, born in Boydton in 1850 was a Buffalo Soldier in the United Sates Army and received America’s highest military decoration for his actions in the Indian Wars of the western United States.
Johnson enlisted in the Army at Detroit, Michigan as an original member of F Troop of the 10th Cavalry where he fought against the Cheyenne on the Republican River. Johnson next joined D Troop and was stationed at Fort Wallace. According to Wikipedia while patrolling southern Colorado, “on September 29, 1879, a group of Ute warriors, led by Chief Colorow ambushed a group of around 175 soldiers and militiamen from Fort Steel near Milk Creek. At the same time, the Utes also killed the Indian agent and his white employee at the Ute reservation nearby. The troops near the creek created a perimeter around their wagons with dead animals while their remaining animals were picked off by the Utes. Captain Francis Dodge, Sergeant Johnson, and D Troop arrived on October 2, 1879 and were able to enter the encampment without being shot at. For the next three days, D Troop’s animals were picked off, leaving only four wounded horses. Johnson was charged with the responsibility of securing the outposts for the defense for the encampment, and under heavy fire from the Utes, made the rounds to meet with his men. On October 5, five troops from the 5th Cavalry arrived shortly after the Ute attackers dispersed.1
Johnson was awarded the Medal of Honor at Fort Robinson on September 22, 18902 for his actions during the Battle of Milk Creek against the Ute Indians. His citation reads:
Voluntarily left fortified shelter and under heavy fire at close range made the rounds of the pits to instruct the guards, fought his way to the creek and back to bring water to the wounded.
Shortly after the 5th Cavalry arrived on October 5, 1879, Johnson and D Troop of the 9th Cavalry headed to New Mexico and spent the next two years fighting the Apaches in Victorio’s War. He was discharged in January 1883 at Fort Riley. Johnson reenlisted two months later with the 10th Cavalry and was stationed at Fort Grant to once again fight the Apaches. After this five year enlistment ended in 1888, he rejoined the 9th Cavalry in K Troop.(1)
K Troop patrolled the Pine Ridge Sioux Reservation for four months in the winter of 1890-1891 before it was moved to Fort Myer in Virginia. K Troop returned to Fort Robinson in 1893. Johnson’s final five-year enlistment with K Troop ended in 1898, before the troop was sent to Cuba for the Spanish-American War. Johnson retired that same year to Washington, D.C. (1) He died on January 31, 1904 and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery in section 23, lot 16547.(4)
Earle Davis Gregory was a World War I Medal of Honor recipient for his heroic actions in 1918 during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive in France. Gregory entered service through the National Guard and was attached to Headquarters Company, 116th Infantry, 29th Division during World War I.
Gregory received the Medal of Honor for actions as a U.S. Army sergeant during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive in World War I. On October 8, 1918, Sgt. Earle D. Gregory at Boise-de-Consenvoye, north of Verdun, France, seized a rifle and trench-mortar shell, which he used as a hand grenade. Shouting “I will get them,” he left his detachment of the trench-mortar platoon, and advancing ahead of the infantry, captured a machinegun and three of the enemy. Advancing still farther from the machinegun nest, he captured a 7.5-centimeter mountain howitzer and, entering a dugout in the immediate vicinity, single-handedly captured 19 of the enemy. For this act he received the Medal of Honor. Major General Omar Bundy presented Gregory his medal in a ceremony at Camp Lee, Virginia on April 29, 1919. He was also awarded the Purple Heart, the Croix de Guerre, Medal of the Legion of Honor, Medaille Militarie, and the Montengrin Order of Merit for his actions during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive.
Davis, who was raised in Chase City, enrolled in Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VPI) following his discharge from the Army in 1919. He was a 1923 graduate and member of the Corps of Cadets.
While at VPI, he studied Electrical Engineering. During his senior year, he served as Alpha company commander and President of the Corps of Cadets. He was voted Most Popular Cadet by his peers during his senior year. After completing college Gregory pursued a career with the Veterans Administration.
On January 6, 1972, Gregory died at his home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and is buried at the Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. His grave can be found in Section 18, Lot 60.
The renowned Gregory Guard, the Honorary Military Drill Team for Virginia Tech, is named in memory of Sergeant Gregory.
