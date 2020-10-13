At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, a tractor trailer in the Eastbound lane of Highway 58 ran off the road, struck a power line pole just outside of the Brodnax town limits. Some Brodnax residents were left without power. There have been no details provided regarding injuries.
Overturned tractor knocks out power in Brodnax
- From Staff Reports
