Dance It Out to host Nutcracker Auditions

Dance It Out is excited to announce auditions for The Nutcracker. Come out and audition for this fun and exciting event! There are many available roles for this production. Alicia Washburn from Dance It Out will be choreographing and directing.
Auditions for The Nutcracker will be on August 15th from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. and on August 16th from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Auditions will be held at Dance It Out located at 124 South Main Street in La Crosse, Virginia. Once role is accepted, there is a $250 rehearsal fee and costume rental fee of $25 per costume. If more information is needed about the performance, feel free to send an email to danceitoutstudios@gmail.com.
Anyone interested in auditioning must be available to rehearse on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting in September. Participants must also be able to perform on the December 18th, December 19th, and December 20th. The performances will be held at The Dogwood. We cannot wait to see you at auditions!
