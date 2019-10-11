The Park View High School varsity volleyball team topped Southampton HS 3-1 on Thursday night to stay perfect in Tri-Rivers District play.
The victory improved the Lady Dragons to 14-3 overall and 11-0 in the district.
Park View captured the first game by a 25-16 score before Southampton rallied with a 25-23 win in the second game. The Lady Dragons finished the match off with wins of 25-23 and 25-18 over the final two games.
Deaona Watkins tallied 14 kills and two blocks in the victory while Cambra Graham recorded nine kills and Courtlyn Hawkins added six kills and three blocks. Kaylee Coker finished with six kills and two blocks while Riley Grace Turner added two kills and a block.
Carson Wall totaled two kills and 13 assists while Erin Bailey added three aces and 16 assists.
Park View topped Franklin HS 3-0 last Tuesday, capturing the three games by the scores of 25-17, 25-7 and 25-21.
Hawkins, Watkins and Krislyn Johnson each recorded four kills apiece while Wall added four aces.
