LUNENBURG COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY PHOTO CONTEST

CALLING ALL AMATEUR PHOTOGRAPHERS! The annual LCHS photo contest is underway! You are encouraged to submit your best shot of some noteworthy historic aspect of the past in Lunenburg County. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.
The theme of the contest is “Reflections of Lunenburg’s Yesterday.” The contest is open to amateur photographers of any age. Persons entering the contest do not have to live in Lunenburg. However, the submitted photo must have been taken in Lunenburg County any time since September 2019 and before the deadline of Friday, September 18, 2020. You may enter only one photo. You choose either color OR black and white.
Detailed rules and entry form (which must be submitted with the contest entry) may be picked up at either of the two Lunenburg public libraries. If you are unable to get to the library to secure a copy, send an e-mail with the subject line "LCHS Photo Contest" to woodpark1@earthlink.net and a copy will be emailed to you.
September 18, 2020 is the deadline for submission of photos. Contestants are to submit one unframed 5” x 7” print mounted without glass covering on a mat, cardboard, or poster board. The entry form must be attached on the back.
Collection points for submission of entries:
Ripberger Public Library, 117 S. Broad St., Kenbridge, VA 23944 • (434) 676-3456
Victoria Public Library, 1417 7th St., Victoria, VA 23974 • (434) 696-3416
Please call the libraries to confirm hours of operation due to COVID-19 constraints.
