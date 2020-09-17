Callis honored for 20 years of service with town

South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.