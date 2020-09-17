Callis honored for 20 years of service with town

Kim Callis was presented an award for 20 years of service to the community as a Town employee. Pictured from left to right is Town Manager Kim Callis and South Hill Mayor Dean Marion. (Jami Snead photo)
