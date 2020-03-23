(March 23, 2020) As confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is caring for its first confirmed COVID-19 inpatient. We are working closely with VDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to manage the care of patients with this virus. Our top priority continues to be ensuring that our medical center remains safe for all patients, team members, and visitors.
We have been preparing for potential COVID-19 patients since the earliest reports of this global pandemic. Our team is well-prepared to handle this evolving situation, including meeting the needs of all our patients without compromising the care of anyone else coming to VCU Health CMH for other reasons.
We continue to use screening questions for patients upon arrival to identify potential COVID-19 cases and manage their care.
