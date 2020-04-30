COVID-19 Update: One new death reported in Mecklenburg County

As of the morning of April 30, the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) website has reported 100 cases of COVID-19 found in Mecklenburg County. The VDH’s website has changed to reflect the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in each county. Mecklenburg has 100 cases, 20 reported hospitalizations, and 10 total fatalities. The data on the VDH website shows that 5 of the deaths were women and 5 were men, the latest reported death was of a male between the ages of 60 and 69. No further information has been provided at this time. The VDH website also shows that there have been three reported outbreaks in the county, two of which occurred in long-term living facilities. The first occurred in Sentara Meadowview Terrace, but there is no information as of yet on which facility the second outbreak occurred.
The Southside Health District now has over 100 total cases. Brunswick has 14 cases with 3 hospitalizations and 0 deaths; Halifax has 18 reported cases, 1 hospitalization, and 0 deaths. The total number of cases in the Southside Health District is 132.
The total number of positive cases in the state of Virginia stands at 15,846 with 552 deaths attributed to COVID-19. A full map and information sheet can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. The map is updated daily by 10:00a.m.
At this time the CDC has recommended that everyone wear face masks in order to cut down on the spread of the Coronavirus. A significant portion of individuals with the virus are asymptomatic, meaning they show no symptoms. Due to this, the virus can be transmitted unknowingly. Wearing face masks along with other measures such as social distancing and hand washing can significantly mitigate the spread of the virus.The stay-at-home order given by Governor Northam is also still in effect. Symptoms of the virus include: fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Southside Health District Director Dr. Spillman states, “We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our region. This is a reminder that we need to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing if we do have to go out for necessary supplies. It is our duty to do all we can to protect ourselves and our community and slow the spread of this virus.”
