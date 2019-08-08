Candy Howerton has been promoted to service manager at First Citizens Bank at the company’s Crossings office located at 1145 E. Atlantic St. in South Hill.
With 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Howerton brings knowledge, professionalism and an understanding of the financial landscape to her customer relationships.
“Candy builds strong relationships and focuses on addressing the financial needs of people of the South Hill community,” said Cindy Thomas, retail banking manager for the bank’s South Central Area. “As a member of our First Citizens team since 1998, she is well known as a trusted banker, helping customers achieve their financial goals.”
A Mecklenburg County native, Howerton is a long-time member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg, where she is involved with the Christian Women’s Circle. At First Citizens, she received recognition in both 2014 and 2015 for excellent customer service and as a top performer in her role as a sales and service representative. Howerton and her husband reside in Bracey with their two daughters.
