FREE COVID-19 Testing in Brunswick

The Virginia Department of Health is offering FREE COVID-19 testing at the Brunswick County Conference Center Parking Lot located at 100 Athletic Field Road in Lawrenceville. The event will be held on Friday, June 26th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tests are available on a first come first served basis. No insurance or appointment is needed. The service is completely free. Please wear a mask and put at least 6 feet between yourself and others at all times.