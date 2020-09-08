In June, the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce made the decision to reschedule the 43rd Annual Lake Festival from its usual mid-July date to September. The Chamber Board of Directors stated that the decision was made, "with a heavy heart,” due to concerns regarding the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Nothing has been stated yet regarding the t-shirts that were sold with winner Victoria Messick’s design. Some commented on the Chamber’s Lakefest cancellation Facebook post saying that the shirts should be altered to reflect the crazy year 2020 has become. All in all, most people agreed that while the decision wasn’t what they wanted to hear, it was in the best interest for the town.
The Chamber likewise made the decision to reschedule the annual Wine Festival for August. The Chamber announced details for the festival and procedures that would be in place to protect both tourists and staff alike in mid-August. As the proceeds from the Wine Festival go to benefit the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber directly, it was a hard call to make, but they ultimately decided the Tuesday beforehand to cancel the festival for the 2020 year.
Anyone that had bought tickets prior to the cancellation of the event, was encouraged to email or otherwise contact the Chamber. Two options were made for ticket buyers: either a refund of the ticket or the chance to carry over their ticket to next year’s festival.
While the cancellation of these two staple summer festivals has no doubt affected the Clarksville Chamber, they have run into some good luck as a result of the pandemic. The Clarksville Chamber of Commerce was gifted a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant Program. This grant was made available to Virginia’s Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) across the Commonwealth who were heavily impacted by the pandemic.
Clarkville has begun implementing the WanderLove logo into their commercials that began airing in early July in the Raleigh and Norfolk areas. They have also begun placing ads in magazine, digital and local media outlets.
Right now, the Clarkville Chamber has begun marketing the “traveling WanderLove frame” on their Facebook page. The frame has recently been featured at The Twisted Tree. Citizens have been encouraged to take pictures with the frame and fill out postcards at the featured businesses in order to be entered for a chance to win $200 given away at the Holiday Open House to take place in November. Follow the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber’s Facebook page to get updates about the WanderLove frame and other important information.
