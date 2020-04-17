Just a reminder that, St. John's Lutheran Church, will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020. The drive will be held from 1:00 pm-6:00 pm, at St. John's Lutheran Church at 1301 Milnwood Road, in Farmville VA.
St. John's Lutheran Church hosts Red Cross Blood Drive in Farmville
