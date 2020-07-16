The Virginia Department of Education has honored Microsoft with a 2020 Creating Excellence Award for their Business and Industry Partnership with Mecklenburg County Public Schools. The awards acknowledge excellence in career and technical education (CTE) and were presented in recognition of outstanding programs at both the regional and state levels.
The Creating Excellence Awards recognizes commendable contributions of individuals or organizations that improve the quality of career and technical education by “raising academic achievement and technical skills attainment, strengthening connections between secondary and postsecondary education, preparing students for successful transitions to postsecondary education and training and careers, and creating partnerships with businesses, industries and other stakeholders that support relevant CTE programs, and enhance Virginia’s workforce and economy”.
Superintendent of Public Instruction, James Lane said, “I congratulate all of the winners and nominees for their efforts to prepare students for ‘what comes next’ through career and technical education programs that are rigorous, relevant and aligned with the workforce needs of their communities and the commonwealth.”
