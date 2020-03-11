The LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is having a chicken liver, gizzard, and tender supper on Saturday, March 14th from 4 PM to 7 PM at the LaCrosse Fire Department. The menu will consist of the option of chicken livers or chicken gizzards, both chicken livers and gizzards, or chicken tenders, along with string beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll, dessert and tea. Plates are $8 each and available eat in or take out. For tickets, call (434) 917-2885, see any ladies auxiliary member or firefighter, or send a message to our Facebook page - LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary!
Most Popular
Articles
- South Hill Family Medicine celebrates patients upcoming 105th Birthday
- Ella Yonker Wells
- Town files lawsuit response
- Local housing developer breathes life into Luck Circle
- Gordmans coming to South Hill this month
- Local martial arts academy focuses on “True core of Kenpo Karate”
- A message for MCPS students, faculty, and staff from Superintendent Nichols
- Mr. Francis Eugene "Frank" Harris
- North Mecklenburg Avenue emergency storm drain repairs slated for Mar. 9
- Mr. Christopher Adam Thrift
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.