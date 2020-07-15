Small Business Spotlight: Lundy Layne

Lundy Layne has been a small business in South Hill since April of last year and like many local businesses, they have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owner, Bria Lundy, says that the global pandemic caused her to take a step back and rethink how the business would survive through the crisis. “For the most part, I recognized customers were quarantined in their home and I wanted to bring them a new style of shopping, something fun one night a week that they didn't have to leave their house to do. At the end of March, I started a weekly Facebook event, Lundy Layne Live, that takes place every Wednesday night at 7pm. I had no idea how much it would be appreciated, shared and supported. The team had to work twice as hard to double down in the store and then create and produce a weekly show that features over 50 products, many of the items are exclusive for the Live shoppers. To do all of this, I had to add new business software, begin ordering new products daily, set up a more defined shipping process and add team members.”
The COVID crisis started affecting business at Lundy Layne as soon as it started gaining attention in early March. Once the State of Emergency was declared and the “new normal” began kicking in, Mrs. Lundy immediately started making changes to the business plan.
Lundy Layne, along with many other businesses in the area, has had to completely change the way they operate.“So much has changed since early March. Lundy Layne was just around the corner from its One Year Anniversary event when this started. We had plans for a big celebration event but that all changed quickly. Our in-store and online business has changed in many ways from new merchandise categories to online shopping via lundylayne.commentsold.com to new programs and software to better equip us for the changes. Because of our customers we have been able to offer them hundreds of new products, started our weekly Wednesday 7pm Facebook Lundy Layne Live events, hired additional staff, started shipping all over the country, offering back porch or curbside pick up, Facetime shopping along with local delivery.”
Bria and her employees are taking extra precautions to protect themselves and customers from the spreading of the virus. “Lundy Layne was fortunate enough to not have to close its doors during the pandemic. We have made every effort to follow the state ordinances during this time. We did adjust our store hours, implement frequent cleaning of the cash register stand, door handles and other commonly touched areas of the store. Since early on during quarantine, we provided face masks for associates and a hand sanitizer station for customers.”
“It is imperative that we all do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by following the CDC's guidelines, especially the three basics; wearing a face mask, maintaining 6 feet between one another and washing our hands frequently. Whether you need new home decor, a gift or just a pick me up and make me smile purchase, we are here to help you as we all adjust to the new normal."
“Thanks to our awesome customers, we are continuing to add categories of merchandise to our business and are looking at expanding our building. Based on the hundreds of requests from our customers, we have no plans to stop conducting our weekly Lundy Layne Live.”
