JoAnne Tucker Turner, dedicated wife and dear friend to many, died at the age of 80, on October 3, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Graham “Pop” Turner; her parents, Labe and Alta Tucker; brothers Raymond, Robert Lee and Stanley; and sister Marie. JoAnne and Pop were dedicated “parents” to three Guatemalan exchange students, Rosie, Telma and Sandra with whom they shared an enduring and loving relationship. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She spent her life in Mecklenburg County as a farm wife but also worked for Jonbil, Incorporated in Chase City until its closing. She then worked as receptionist and secretary for Southside Planning District Commission for 12 years prior to her retirement. JoAnne continued to volunteer at the Planning District Office as well as MacCallum More Gardens.
She was a lifelong member of Concord Baptist Church where she served in various roles including Sunday School Teacher, Board of Deacons’ Member and Chairman, Sunday School Superintendent, Choir Member and Song Leader, and all-round “hospitality leader.” She was also the current Moderator of the Concord Baptist Association.
Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Concord Baptist Church with interment following in the church cemetery. with Reverend Steve Battaglia officiating, assisted by the Reverend John Mann. Arrangements by Wood Funeral Service, Chase City. Memorials may be directed to the Concord Baptist Church Local Missions Fund, c/o Keith Tuck, Treasurer, 13563 Highway Forty-Seven, Chase City, Virginia, 23924 or the Virginia War Memorial Walkway of Honor Initiative, 621 S. Belvidere St., Richmond, VA 23220.
