Mr. Larry Meade Taylor

Mr. Larry Meade Taylor, age 76, of Lawrenceville, died on Saturday July 4, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was a retired District Manager for Georgia-Pacific and a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Freda B. Taylor of Lawrenceville; his two sons: Keith Wright and his wife Cyndi of Midlothian and Robbie Wright of Mechanicsville; his brother, Billy Taylor of Emporia; his sister, Dale Whitby of Gaston, NC; his four grandchildren: Jacob, Ava, Catie and Kelsey; his great-grandson, Zayden and his many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Gladys Taylor and his two brothers: Dwight Taylor and Robert Taylor. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday July 7th at 2:00 P.M. in Crestview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Mr. Taylor’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association at 2418 Blue Ridge Road, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27607 or through their webpage, www.diabetes.org. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Taylor family.