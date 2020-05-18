Mr. Hester Blakely Gill, Jr., age 55 of Youngsville, North Carolina and formerly of Union Level, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Wake Medical Center, Raleigh, NC.. He the owner/operator of Gill Enterprises and Virginia Carolina Delivery Services as an independent carrier for the United States Post Office.
He was the son of Hester Blakely Gill and Lenora Grant Gill.
Blake is survived by his sister Linda G. Daniel of South Hill , a step-son James Brandon Goodson of Franklinton, N.C. , a nephew Kevin Scott Daniel of La Crosse and a special friend Deanna Davis Karbas also of Franklinton, N.C.
A graveside funeral service was conducted Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Union Level Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 15829, Arlington, Va. 22215, Unity Baptist Church, 6348 N C 96, Youngsville, N.C. 27596 or the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 114 N. Brunswick Ave., South Hill, Va. 23970.
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Gill family.
