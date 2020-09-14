Mary Davis Spain, daughter of the late Chuck Kersey and Elnora Davis, was born on April 13, 1963 and went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by one brother, Eugene Kersey.
Mary went to school in the Mecklenburg school system and graduated from Park View High School. She was an employee of over 30 years with RMG.
Mary was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, and friend to many. She loved cooking for her family and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Troy Spain; sons, Shereef Delmont Chavis and Michael Everett Spain; a daughter-in-law, Ershala Jiggetts Chavis; grandchildren, Infinity Chavis, Hughie Chavis and Shakiah Chavis; sister, Zolde Wilson; brothers, Frankie Kersey, Carnell Kersey (Benita) and William Kersey (Charlene); mother-in-law, Rosalyn Thompson; father-in-law, James Spain; step-father-in-law, Tony Thompson; sister-in-law, Candace Adcock; brother-in-law, Chris Adcock; nephew, C.J. Adcock; other relatives and close friends.
A Graveside Service was Friday, September 11, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park. Services were entrusted to Oris P. Jones Funeral Est., South Hill, VA.
