Mr. Thomas Lee "Tommy" Northington

Mr. Thomas Lee “Tommy” Northington age 64 of South Hill, died Monday, April 27, 2020 in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. Tommy was a resident of Hope House. He was predeceased by his parents; Harvey S. “Buddy” Northington, Jr. and Anne Louise Crews Northington and a brother John H. Northington. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 2:00 P.M. in Oakwood Cemetery, South Hill. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to MARC ( Mecklenburg Association for Retarded Citizens) or Hope House at 1113 Raleigh Ave., South Hill, VA 23970 or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com.  Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Northington family.