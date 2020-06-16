Lilly Catherine Hamm, age 11, of South Hill went to be with the Lord June 8, 2020. Lilly was a member of Water’s Edge Community Church. Lilly adored her family and enjoyed every moment she spent with them. Whether on family vacations, enjoying dance parties on the porch, swimming or making s’mores she just adored being with her family. Lilly made friends everywhere she went and was always concerned for others before herself. She was fierce and beautiful, just like her favorite color, red. Her smile spoke volumes to everyone she met. No one who met Lilly walked away the same. She loved Jesus with all her heart. Lilly was the champion Mario Kart player and loved the comfort she received when her dog, “Cookie,” would snuggle with her. Surviving are her parents, Nathan and Jillian Hamm; her brothers and sisters, Cade, Dalton, Braelyn, Kendall, Gavin, Ella, and Madison; A Celebration of Life service was held 5:00 pm Tuesday at The House of Prayer in Clarksville, with Rev. Bo Bohannon officiating. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice. com
Most Popular
Articles
- Greene Named KFS Baseball Coach
- VCU Health CMH Visitation Update
- Motor Vehicle Accident on Interstate 85; Northbound traffic at stand still
- Mecklenburg County Deed transfers through May 2020
- Joyner Heading to Averett
- South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse announces June speaker
- March for Equality shines light on community
- South Hill Lions making plans for new meeting place
- From the Desk of Frank Ruff: No Moral Compass
- On My Mind: I was reminded of when that “special” day came
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.