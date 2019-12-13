Mr. James Kenneth “Grump” Phillips, age 83, from the Lunenburg County section of South Hill died on Wednesday December 11, 2019 in his home. He was well known for his carpentry skills as well as painting with his son, Jimmy, for over 30 years. Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Lee Phillips and is survived by his oldest son, Jimmy Phillips and his wife Lillie; two grandchildren: Leigh Ann and JR Phillips all of South Hill; his youngest son, Durwood Phillips of South Hill; his grandson, Charles Webster and his wife Jessica and three great-grandchildren all of Chase City and his three brothers and five sisters. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Friday December 13th at 6:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with a visitation following the service. The family would like to thank Centra Hospice and especially Mr. Phillip’s nurse, Christine for their wonderful care. Memorial contributions may be made to Centra Hospice at 1705 East Third Street, Farmville, VA 23901. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Phillips family.
