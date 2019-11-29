Debra Tatum Brewer, age 60, of Brodnax, VA passed away November 25, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Albert Trent Tatum, Sr. and Edna Lee Brock Tatum. She is survived by her husband, Ricky Brewer; her two daughters, Melissa Brewer and friend Samantha and Megan Brewer Tucker and husband John; her grandchildren, Brayden and Gracelyn Tucker; two brothers, Albert Trent Tatum, Jr. and wife Glenda and David Earl Tatum; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Bella. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville with interment at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery, Brodnax, VA. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Mary Lillian Nash, 11975 Diamond Grove Rd., Brodnax, VA 23920.
