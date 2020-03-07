Jean Thomasson Holmes, 91, passed peacefully into Jesus’ presence March 4, 2020, surrounded by her children. As she did all of her life, she is still enjoying Jesus, her Savior and friend. She was born in South Hill, VA on April 13, 1928 to Luther and Claudia Thomasson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, H. Randolph Holmes, Sr. and her sister Elizabeth Sue Propst. She is survived by her daughter, Ann H. Hardin, her son H. Randolph Holmes, Jr. (Michaux) and daughter Claudia H. Stallings (Scott), her grandchildren Ben Holmes (Desirea), Drew Holmes (Lindsay) and Laura Holmes Shawley (Joey), Hanna Conaway, Emily Stalling and great grandson James Conaway. She graduated from Longwood College in 1949 and served as a teacher in South Hill Elementary School and South Hill Academy. As founder and proprietor of the Sonshine Book Shop for over 30 years she loved and prayed for countless friends who became family to her. She was a lifelong member of South Hill United Methodist Church and served in the choir, UMW, and teacher of the Alpha Bible Class for almost 50 years. The family will receive friends and family at Crowder Hite Crews Funeral Home in South Hill from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 6. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 3:00 P.M. at the South Hill United Methodist Church with interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to Camp Willow Run, 190 Mangum Lane, Littleton, NC 27850 or the South Hill United Methodist Church, 105 Franklin St., South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Holmes family.
Most Popular
Articles
- South Hill Family Medicine celebrates patients upcoming 105th Birthday
- A message for MCPS students, faculty, and staff from Superintendent Nichols
- Local housing developer breathes life into Luck Circle
- Gordmans coming to South Hill this month
- Town files lawsuit response
- Melvin Alvester Crute
- Local martial arts academy focuses on “True core of Kenpo Karate”
- Mr. Danny Clyde Cannon
- Mr. Christopher Adam Thrift
- Harry G. Parham
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.