Edna Crowder Dobyns, 82, of Lottsburg, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Travers Mitchell Dobyns, Jr. A longtime resident of the Northern Neck, Edna was born in Brunswick County, Virginia to John Crowder and Bertha Mae Matthews Crowder. Besides her husband of 62 years, Edna is survived by her sisters, Betty Gay Crowder Jones and Gilda Crowder Turner (Pete), her brother Wade Crowder, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Melrose United Methodist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 150, Lottsburg, Virginia 22511.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three arrested in afternoon police chase
- Former Mecklenburg County grads start Adopt a Graduate program on Facebook
- SHVFD responds to small fire at Quik Stop #2
- Northam details Phase One in Friday press conference
- Soyars named Mecklenburg County Teacher of the Year
- Governor Northam delays Phase One for Northern Virginia Localities
- Mecklenburg Electric Outlines Emergency Pandemic Plan
- I think I am going a little bit crazy with this
- Trinity Custom Apparel presents Brian's with fundraiser check
- VCU Health at Tanglewood Update - May 6
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
May 16
-
May 19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.