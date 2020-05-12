Edna Crowder Dobyns, 82, of Lottsburg, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Travers Mitchell Dobyns, Jr. A longtime resident of the Northern Neck, Edna was born in Brunswick County, Virginia to John Crowder and Bertha Mae Matthews Crowder. Besides her husband of 62 years, Edna is survived by her sisters, Betty Gay Crowder Jones and Gilda Crowder Turner (Pete), her brother Wade Crowder, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Melrose United Methodist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 150, Lottsburg, Virginia 22511.